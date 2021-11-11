LOS ANGELES — The head of lighting on the film “Rust” filed a lawsuit, Wednesday, over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress” that will haunt him forever.
Serge Svetnoy said in the suit that the bullet that killed his close friend Hutchins narrowly missed him, and he held her head as she died.
“They should never, ever, have had live rounds on this set,” Svetnoy’s attorney, Gary A. Dordick, said at a news conference, Wednesday.
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court names nearly two dozen defendants associated with the film including Baldwin, who was both star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.
Alec Baldwin is a "Great Actor"...But a political IDIOT. Maybe Hollywood should STFU and concentrate on making movies (and providing a safe environment while making those movies). You see activists like Cher, Barbra Streisand, and Madonna running their mouths, (sounding like idiots) trying to become relevant again. Father time does not ignore even the best of actors or musicians. it would have been nice if father time did ignore Tom Petty, David Bowie, and Glenn Frey, just to name a few. Although Mick Jagger "may" have made a deal with father time..and it's bluntly obvious Keith Richards did.
