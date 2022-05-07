PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition celebrated its first cohort of members to complete the certificate in Applied Positive Psychology, intended to provide them with tools to help themselves and others in creating solutions to help the community’s health and economic challenges.
“I have been through many workshops and there is something very special about this one with what we are learning and doing together,” Lisa Sarno, Palmdale Public Art Commission chair and program graduate, said.
The 35 graduates of the six-month course were recognized, April 28, with certificates presented by Louis Alloro and Talma Schultz of The Wellbeing Lab, who led the program and helped build an alliance of everyday citizens and local organizations working toward a common goal of creating more wellbeing in the region.
“Wellbeing is our ability to feel good, struggle well and function effectively, even through challenging times,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in an announcement about the graduation. “Congratulations to all the graduates of this first cohort, which is addressing important needs here in the Antelope Valley. Their commitment of time to the program and what they’re already doing through their outreach is having a positive and powerful impact that is improving the lives of so many and uplifting our community.”
Even while members were taking the CAPP courses, which began in September, the Coalition has been active with community projects.
The organization hosted the Welcome Home for Vietnam Veterans event, in March and is creating a healing garden for veterans and others in the community at Living Stone Cathedral in Sun Village.
The Coalition also sponsored a You Women Matter event for unhoused women in the Antelope Valley, providing a meal, hygiene and styling, as well as counseling and access to resources.
The Zen Academy is a weekly workshop at Los Amigos Dual Immersion School for fifth- through eighth-grade students that focuses on managing emotions, learning positive coping skills, working on social skills and building positive relationships.
The Coalition also hosts workshops to support local entrepreneurs.
Next up, the organization is involved with the “Walking With a Purpose” event, on Thursday. This walk to unite local law enforcement and neighborhood residents begins at 5 p.m., at Stardust Avenue in Palmdale.
The Coalition is still forming and community participation is encouraged. Additional sponsoring agencies and companies are being sought to bring a second cohort of CAPP to life in Antelope Valley this year and continue the work.
For information on partnering with the Coalition, please contact Nardy Lopez at 661-267-5177 or nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.