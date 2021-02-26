LAKEWOOD — A 41-year-old Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department motorcycle deputy died Thursday in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz sedan in the Lakewood area.
Thomas Albanese, a seven-year veteran of the department and father of two, died “instantaneously” from the impact of the crash, which occurred just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Del Amo and Paramount boulevards, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Albanese was northbound on Paramount and attempting to make a traffic stop when the Mercedes-Benz, which was westbound on Del Amo, struck him at the intersection, Villanueva said.
The force of the crash was “extreme,” and Albanese was thrown from his bike, the sheriff said.
The driver of the vehicle was evaluated at the scene, said Anthony Whittle a deputy fire chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Villanueva said in a Twitter post Thursday morning, “I can confirm this appears to be an unfortunate accident.”
A United States Marine Corps veteran who served four tours in Iraq, Albanese joined the sheriff’s department in July 2013 and became a deputy two years later, Villanueva said. He held assignments at the Men’s Central Jail, Transit Services Bureau and at the Lakewood station as a field training officer.
“Ultimately, his dream was to become a ... motor deputy,” Villanueva said.
Albanese was assigned to the Pico Rivera Station after passing motor school in March.
He was a husband and father of two young boys, ages seven and 11, the sheriff said.
“It’s just a tough day for everybody,” he said.
