LANCASTER — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car around 9:30 p.m., Monday.
The collision occurred at 9:28 p.m., at Avenue L and 25th Street West and Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators suspect a blue Toyota sedan was involved in the deadly crash, according a news release.
The preliminary investigation shows the unidentified motorcyclist was westbound on Avenue L, when the car, which was eastbound, made a left turn against a red arrow, so it could go north on 25th Street West.
As a result, the motorcyclist crashed into the vehicle, which then fled north on 25th Street West.
“The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the news release said. “The blue Toyota sedan is expected to have significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.”
The cause of the collision is under investigation and the motorcyclist’s speed may have been a factor in the crash, the news release said.
It is not known whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision.
There was no response, by press time, to an inquiry regarding the identity of the motorcyclist.
Those with information about the crash are asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
