LANCASTER — When the Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission meets for the first time in more than a year next week, it will have a new member — Valley Oasis CEO Carol Crabson.
Mayor R. Rex Parris nominated Crabson to the commission. The City Council unanimously approved Crabson’s appointment at Tuesday’s meeting, after which Parris administered the oath of office.
The commission has not met since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year. It generally meets on the third Thursday of the month. The next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Council chamber at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
“From what I understand it’s us learning what our roles are and the purpose and the goals,” Crabson said.
Crabson applied for the position. She talked with Parris about the commission.
“We talked about the importance of the Homeless Impact Commission, especially now as we are looking at the eviction moratoriums being raised, as we look at global warming, as we look at COVID continuing, how all this is impacting the limited number of housing units available,” Crabson said.
She added the Impact Commission will work with community providers to come up with creative solutions.
“Being the (Coordinated Entry System) lead to me it made perfect sense that we were represented on that committee,” Crabson said.
Valley Oasis serves as the lead service provider for Service Planning Area No 1, which covers the Antelope Valley. The Coordinated Entry System connects people experiencing homelessness to housing and others services.
“I feel very positive about this. I think that the City always proves to be innovative; Valley Oasis is innovative and I think that our position being on the commission is going to help move forward some new ideas and new ways to focus on homelessness,” Crabson said, adding it is important focus on educating the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.