MORAGA, Calif. — A coyote that attacked five people, including a three-year-old girl, in the San Francisco Bay Area was captured and euthanized, wildlife officials said Friday.
The coyote was captured and killed Thursday, “very close to one of the attack sites,” Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy told the San Francisco Chronicle.
DNA results later confirmed it was the same coyote responsible for several attacks since last summer.
California wildlife officials and the help of the US Department of Agriculture and the police departments of Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda helped in the 16-day search for the animal that included setting padded traps with bait.
Veterinary staff at the University of California, Davis, will conduct a rabies test. Authorities said there is nothing to indicate that the coyote was rabid, but testing is standard procedure.
All of the attacks occurred within two miles of each other in an area around Lafayette and Moraga.
