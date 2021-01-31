There’s been a lot of criticism about COVID vaccine availability, but the situation in eastern Kern seems to be pretty well handled.
Recently a friend emailed me the address for obtaining the inoculations at Adventist Hospital in Tehachapi, which is on the Kern County Health Department COVID web page, https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Sssx2YQ5KEOftpbX1_1RsL4DwH_htnVJiscnR-rjNZdURTM1V05NSFRCOUtaSUpCSDRXUjBMVTM3RiQlQCN0PWcu
I downloaded the form and filled it out verifying my age (85) and questions about any allergies I might have.
I was called by a lady who assigned me a date.
On that date I drove to the hospital, which had signs directing me to a stopping point where my appointment was confirmed, and I was given another form asking about allergies, which is important because the very few problems with the Moderna vaccine have resulted from interaction with allergies.
I was also given a date within 28 days for my second and final jab.
I parked where directed and a few minutes later received my jab and was asked to wait 15 minutes to make sure I had no reactions.
That was it. No medical cards checked, no charges, and I did not have to leave my car.
The vaccine is available to anyone 65 and older.
East Kern plans
Christina Scrivener of Adventist Health said the hospital was the first in Kern County to begin administering the vaccine.
“We plan to expand out to communities in the area when vaccine is available,” she said.
Making sure adequate supplies are available is a problem, and you may expect a delay if adequate supplies are not available, she said.
COVID numbers
Kern County daily publishes figures on the number of COVID cases in each ZIP code in the county, information that is vital and welcome.
What is not published is the number of deaths in each ZIP code, even though this information is published in other counties, including Los Angeles.
I have written to the Health Department and Supervisor Zack Scrivener about this situation.
A health department official responded with bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo and Scrivener did not respond.
I’m not asking for names, just a number. What is so difficult about that?
Powering trains
A recent letter writer in this paper made a strong case for using hydrogen to generate the electricity to power trains rather than the diesel engines that power electric traction motors in current trains, and especially the high-speed trains in operation in much of the rest of the world and eventually here.
The writer made a good point and hydrogen-powered locomotives are being developed in Europe and here.
In the meantime, electricity from the grid is used to power high speed trains that run between Washington and Boston.
California plans
The plan here in California is to power high-speed passenger trains with diesel locomotives until the system is completed and then make the switch to electricity, most of which will come from alternative energy and natural gas generated within the state.
A battery powered locomotive has been rolling between Stockton and Barstow in a consist of several BNSF diesel-electric locomotives in freight trains over Tehachapi Pass as part of a test of the technology.
The engine was built by Wabtec in a project supported by a grant from the California Air Resources Board as part of its Zero- and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities program.
The AV Press letter writer noted that diesel trains emit pollutants, which is true, but when it comes to hauling freight, the pollution from trains is less than that from trucks because one train removes scores of trucks from highways.
Buying land
A recent article noted that construction of California’s high-speed train project is being delayed because not all of the land needed for the right of way has been purchased.
Acquiring right of way is always a problem in building large projects. Caltrans spent a lot of time buying land for the freeway around Mojave because so much of it was in small parcels sold in past years as an “investment” through shady sales schemes.
Powering cars
In the meantime, the move to power automobiles with electricity is moving right along, as I have been reporting. General Motors has a video which I watched recently outlining their efforts to make the conversion,
In the video, GM CEO Mary Barra remarked that the firm is moving towards an all-electric future as are Ford and other major manufacturers, which all seem to have set 2035 as their goal.
“Motorweek,” the weekly PBS automotive television show, recently reviewed a new Hyundai hybrid sedan which receives some of its power from roof-top solar panels, which are slowly evolving as the power source of the future for all transportation including aircraft.
Electric airplanes
Locally, NASA Armstrong at Edwards Air Force Base and Mojave’s Scaled Composites are developing an electric-powered aircraft.
All of these efforts are moving towards an electric future.
Sourcing that power is the subject of a debate over whether to generate electric power on rooftops or in large installations like those in our region.
The debate is about which technology is most effective.
Solar panels are a required feature on new houses in California, after the state’s Building Standards Commission gave final approval to a housing rule that’s the first of its kind in the nation.
The new standard includes an exemption for houses that are often shaded from the sun. It also includes incentives for people to add a high-capacity battery to their home’s electrical system to store the sun’s energy.
New renewable energy projects in Kern County are required to have on-site battery storage facilities.
Opponents of solar “farms” complain that they take up land, displace wildlife, and are connected to the grid by unsightly power lines, like those on Holt and Oak Creek Roads in Mojave.
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses has been dropping as the technology improves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.