LANCASTER — Antelope Valley residents can get a COVID-19 test at a new drive-thru testing site at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds by appointment only.
Motorists passed through two lines set up near the H.W. Hunter Pavilion. After a healthcare worker verified their information, they received a long swab to self-administer an anterior septal, or nasal swab, test.
“It’s about 92 to 97, 100% (effective),” said site lead Cruz Barela, a registered nurse.
The results take about three to four days to receive. People will receive their results via email or by phone.
Testee David Zamora said he was happy to get tested, and looked forward to getting the vaccine at some point.
The testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays by appointment only. A typical day will see approximately 330 people get tests. During the registration process people will get a window of when to show up. Anybody can come whether you are symptomatic or asymptomatic.
“We recognize that the ability to identify early on whether a person has the virus is critical to our recovery,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “Additional testing resources have been a need for our City throughout the pandemic. We have been working fervently on expanding testing, including new sites with City partners. We are thankful to have an additional resource within the City of Lancaster for testing members of the community for COVID-19. We continue to encourage the community to stay safe and most importantly, wear a mask.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.