Retail store operators, gym operators, personal care shop operators, restaurants, breweries and wineries can get information about expected relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions at telebriefings Thursday and Friday with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.
Callers can ask questions during the calls.
One call is for gyms at 1 p.m., Thursday. Another is for restaurants, breweries and wineries at 3 p.m., Friday and the third is also 3 p.m. Friday for retail and personal care businesses.
• Gyms and Fitness Centers: 1-2 p.m., Thursday.
Call-in phone number 844-721-7237 Access code: 2497690
• Restaurants, Breweries and Wineries: 3-4 p.m., Friday
Call-in phone number: 844-721-7237 Access code: 4574025
• Retail and Personal Care: 3-4 p.m., Friday
Call-in phone number: 844-721-7237 Access code: 5454378
