PALMDALE — The reprieve given to some customers, during the pandemic, from having their water shut off due to non-payment continues to be seen on the Palmdale Water District’s bottom line, although there is some indication that the matter is reversing course.
“It’s one of those things we like to track month to month,” Finance Manager Dennis Hoffmeyer said, Monday, in a report to the Board of Directors.
Following the state directives, the District suspended its practice, in April 2020, of shutting off water service when customers’ bills go unpaid, no matter the amount owed. It began to resume the practice, in March, and has offered payment arrangements for delinquent customers.
In January, the District reported 2,013 accounts more than 60 days past due with a balance of more than $50, totaling $612,784 in past due accounts, according to the report.
In February, that number increased by 9.3%, to 2,082 accounts totaling $675,812. However, it decreased, in March, by 0.7% to 1,469 accounts totaling $671,119.
The change “has to do with the shut-off noticing” in March, Hoffmeyer said.
The District continues to work with customers on payment arrangements for outstanding balances, with 172 such arrangements, as of March 31, he said.
These arrangements amount to a total of $151,588 in outstanding balances, $50,150 of which has been collected, according to the staff report.
Hoffmeyer’s report noted that the District is seeing “quite a few” payment arrangements broken and that staff is working on a more effective approach.
Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez questioned what types of means are being considered for the program to bring about greater adherence.
Currently, the billing under the payment arrangements are not connected to the regular account billing process, Hoffmeyer said.
Staff is working with the billing software to include the payment arrangements, to provide reminders to customers when they are due.
“We think it can be done,” he said.
Part of this effort will also shift the payment arrangement to more closely align with the regular account billing cycle.
