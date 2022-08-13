LOS ANGELES — One day after Los Angeles County escaped the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, advancing to the “medium” level, the public health director urged residents, Friday, to maintain precautions against virus spread, saying transmission remains high.
The county moved into the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “medium” virus-activity category on Thursday, when the average daily rate of people being admitted to hospitals for COVID reasons fell — barely — below 10 per 100,000 residents. CDC figures put the county’s virus-related admission rate at 9.9 per 100,000 residents.
That was good enough to escape the “high” category, which the county entered in mid-July, raising the possibility of another indoor mask-wearing mandate. The county ultimately opted against the new mandate, citing steadily improving infection and hospitalization numbers.
Masks are still required in some settings, including health care facilities, homeless shelters, aboard transit vehicles and at transit centers, along with correctional facilities.
“While we are thankful to see our county move to the medium community level, because we know that getting infected causes disruptions at the workplace and in the family and for some, becoming infected leads to debilitating illness, we advise caution, and ongoing use of a sensible approach for reducing the risk of exposure and preventing severe illness,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Friday. “All tools available help: getting vaccinated and boosted reduces risk of severe illness, testing before and after gathering, wearing masks when indoors, and staying home and away from others when sick reduces transmission.”
The county, on Friday, reported 19 more COVID-related deaths, raising the overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 32,922.
There is information out there stating you have "compromised your immune system" if you have taken the CoVid vaccine (and booster shots). Snowden proved our Govt is a lying POS...maybe they (Govt.) are telling the truth "this time". Why don't you stake your life on it. ;)
