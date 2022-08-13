LOS ANGELES — One day after Los Angeles County escaped the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, advancing to the “medium” level, the public health director urged residents, Friday, to maintain precautions against virus spread, saying transmission remains high.

The county moved into the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “medium” virus-activity category on Thursday, when the average daily rate of people being admitted to hospitals for COVID reasons fell — barely — below 10 per 100,000 residents. CDC figures put the county’s virus-related admission rate at 9.9 per 100,000 residents.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

There is information out there stating you have "compromised your immune system" if you have taken the CoVid vaccine (and booster shots). Snowden proved our Govt is a lying POS...maybe they (Govt.) are telling the truth "this time". Why don't you stake your life on it. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.