LOS ANGELES — Warning that COVID-19 has been linked to a host of potentially long-term health effects, Los Angeles County’s chief medical officer said today people shouldn’t be fooled into thinking the illness is a “simple disease” with minimal impacts on the bulk of its victims.
“Any and all notions that COVID-19 is a relatively simple disease in which a small percentage of persons suffer severe consequences and the rest quickly recover must be dismissed,” Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser told reporters during an online media briefing. “This simply is not the case. What we are seeing is that this is an infection that affects health in many ways, including what appear to be many long-term health consequences.”
Gunzenhauser walked through a litany of health issues that have been linked to the Coronavirus, while noting that studies are continuing and experts are still learning about how the virus can impact a variety of bodily functions.
“What we do know already is that COVID-19 can have a wide range of effects on various body systems and that some of these health consequences can linger at least for months,” he said. “For example, you all know that the primary known feature of COVID-19 is that it can cause a pneumonia that can be serious. The type of pneumonia often associated with COVID-19 can cause longstanding damage to the tiny air sacks in the lungs. ... Resulting scar tissue can lead in some individuals to long-term breathing problems, and we’re really just beginning to learn more about this.”
He said the virus has also been linked to problems in the circulatory system, including blood clots that can potentially lead to a stroke and impact organs such as the lungs, liver and kidneys. It can also affect neurological systems and cause heart conditions, including inflammation and damage to “the heart muscle itself,” and inflammation of the covering around the heart.
The new cases reported by the county, along with 37 announced by Long Beach health officials and 18 by Pasadena, lifted the countywide cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 305,125.
Los Angeles County also announced another 19 Coronavirus-related deaths, lifting the death toll to 7,044.
There were 750 people hospitalized as of Thursday, down slightly from 755 on Wednesday.
As of Thursday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 5,172 cases and 80 deaths.
• Lancaster: 4,329 cases and 65 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 318 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 218 cases and 10 deaths.
• Sun Village: 190 cases and three deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 108 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 91 cases and one death.
• Acton: 85 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 36 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 25 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 23 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 22 cases and no deaths.
• Elizabeth Lake: Nine cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: Five cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
