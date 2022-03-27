LOS ANGELES — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has climbed by 23 people to 373, departing from the recent trend that’s seen the total fall from over 4,800 in mid-January, according to the latest state figures out, Saturday.
The number of those patients in intensive care was 56, down by three from Friday.
The latest numbers came as the county reported 789 new positive COVID tests and 22 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 2,830,048 cases and 31,594 deaths, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
The health department has said that the vast majority of people who die of COVID complications have underlying conditions, mainly hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.
Govt. Weasels will cook the books (fake the numbers) when needed to instill fear in the sheeples minds. They have been revealed as Liars. Do not trust them anymore.
