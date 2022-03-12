LOS ANGELES — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped below 600, Friday, for the first time since early December, as the winter surge in transmission fueled by the Omicron variant continues to subside.
There were 588 patients with the Coronavirus in county hospitals, down 45 from the previous day, according the latest state data. Of those patients, 108 were in intensive care, five fewer than Thursday’s total. Hospitalizations had surpassed 4,800, in mid-January.
The latest numbers come as local health officials reported 1,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 additional deaths tied to the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 2,810,308 cases and 31,225 fatalities. The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 0.9%, as of Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
California’s new COVID guidance for public schools goes into effect, today, meaning indoor masking at schools will no longer be required. However, the state and the county still strongly recommend indoor masking for students, teachers and staff regardless of vaccination status until transmission is lower.
Individual school districts in LA County can continue to require masking at schools and during school activities, along with other appropriate safety protections.
The county is also aligning with the state in revising isolation and quarantine requirements for TK-12 schools. Schools must continue to require COVID-19 cases to isolate, and a negative test will be required to exit isolation after day five. Masking and testing for asymptomatic students remaining at schools during their quarantine period are strongly recommended.
“Although the county is now post-surge, Public Health cautions that community transmission is substantial and poses a risk for many individuals, including numerous people working at or attending schools,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.
“Having children and staff fully vaccinated creates a powerful layer of protection and continuing masking while transmission is substantial adds another level of safety for both children and staff in schools. When combined with additional safety precautions, including infection control and testing, schools can continue to offer safe environments for children, staff, and their families,” she added.
County health officials continue to urge parents to get eligible children vaccinated against the Coronavirus. This month, 921 school vaccination sites are scheduled with 89% of them located in hard-hit community areas, including areas in the Antelope Valley.
