LOS ANGELES — Applications for $10,000 grants for businesses in the personal care and retail sectors, in Los Angeles County, are being accepted.
The Los Angeles Regional COVID Fund distributed nearly $100 million in grants to small businesses and nonprofits last year.
This new round of funding dedicates $4.7 million to hard-hit personal care and retail businesses affected by the pandemic from the Keep Our Shops on the Block Grant.
“As orange tier reopening continues for businesses throughout LA
County, we remain committed to reviving commercial corridors,” Los
Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Director Rafael Carbajal said. “While this funding will help our struggling businesses, we remain committed to advocating for additional funding at this critical moment.”
Applications for funding opened Monday and continue through Sunday; an earlier batch of applications were accepted from April 5-11. Businesses that already applied do not need to apply again.
Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, executive director of Local Initiatives Support Corporation Los Angeles, which serves as the program’s administrator, said the business community is working toward a safe in-person reopening under the updated COVID-19 guidelines.
“The County and LISC LA are moving tirelessly to ensure financial support is reaching those hit hardest by the pandemic,” she said. “We are doing our part to ensure local economies across the county are able to bounce back after the pandemic,” she said.
Eligible businesses include hair and beauty salons, nail salons, estheticians, skin care, barber shops, dry cleaners, bakeries and automotive stores.
Businesses must also have an open storefront in the county, excluding the city of Los Angeles, make less than $1 million in revenue per year and show proof of financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The personal care and retail sector was selected by the county for the grants because those businesses were among the most impacted by the pandemic, as restrictions forced closures for much of 2020.
Business owners can apply for the grant at lacovidfund.org/application
