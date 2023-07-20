Coordinators of the 2023 Solar Car Challenge ended the race on Wednesday after three days of racing for health reasons due to 14 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team “is completely healthy and safe,” adviser Matthew Henzie wrote in a text message. As of Tuesday night the team has all tested negative for COVID.
The team posted an update on their Facebook page as well.
“It is with great sadness that the event coordinators have ended the race after day 3 for health reasons,” the post said. “We are happy to let you know everyone on our team is healthy and safe. While this comes as a disappointing blow to all the teams, we understand that the safety of all teams come before any race.”
Ten Palmdale High students, including five Class of 2023 graduates, flew to Texas for the event. They are Alex Rodriguez, EJ Dela Cruz, Aleyssa Coleman, Tania Campos and Jennie Perez; incoming seniors Diego Munoz Diaz, Anthony Sonanes and Hannah Valdez; and incoming juniors Matthew Adeleke and Cannon Garriga. The drivers are Coleman (also one of the team’s CEOs), Dela Cruz and Rodriguez.
Solar Car Challenge race authorities did not post any update on the challenge website. The eight-day event was to include seven race days for a total of 953.3 solar car driving miles. Wednesday was a scheduled rest day with all 15 teams from the four divisions — Classic, Advanced Classic, Advanced and Electric-Solar Powered — in El Paso, Texas. The teams were scheduled to display their solar cars at the Harmony Science Academy.
The Solar Car Challenge was scheduled to conclude Sunday in Palmdale at NASA Site 9, with an awards ceremony scheduled later in the day for teams, parents and Antelope Valley education and community leaders. Instead, race officials held the awards ceremony Wednesday.
“At 8 a.m. this morning we held an awards ceremony and presented trophies,” race director Dr. Lehman Marks, founder and president of the Solar Car Challenge Foundation, wrote in an email. “There are other awards that will be mailed to students once I have a consensus with other staff members.”
Marks thanked “all the wonderful people in Palmdale for planning such a great welcome.”
The Solar Falcon Race Team was one of five teams in the Advanced Classic Division. The team received fourth in their racing division. They completed 40.3 driving miles in the Helios Falcon on Tuesday, day three, driving from Carlsbad, New Mexico to El Paso, Texas. The team finished with 123.3 total miles over three days of the challenge.
Advanced Classic Division leader Covenant Christian Academy from Colleyville, Texas, completed 457.3 total miles over three days, followed by Wylie East High School from Wylie, Texas, with 430.2 miles. The Presidio High School Solar team from Presidio, Texas, had a total of 53.6 driving miles after three days.
In the Classic Division the Okemos Solar Racing Club team from Okemos, Mich., finished with 227.4 total miles over three days, followed by the Poly Solar Car team from Pasadena, which completed 200.1 miles over three days. The Falcon EV team of Fort Worth County Day from Fort Worth, Texas, had 147.4 driving miles after three days and The Stripes team from the Harmony School of Innovation from Fort Worth had 390.7 total miles over three days.
In the Advanced Division the Iron Lions from Greenville High School in Greenville, Texas, completed 432.2 miles over three days, followed by the Oregon Solar Car Team from Bend, Ore., which completed 353.2 miles over three days. The Burning Daylight team from Watertown, Wisc., completed 253 total miles over three days. In fourth place was the Ballard Bombers team from Ballard Memorial High School in Barlow, Ky., who drove 125.5 miles over three days.
In the Electric-Solar Powered Division the Heroes’ Alliance Vehicle Technology Team from Detroit completed 201.2 total miles over three days. The Blazin’ Bulldogs from The Delta School in Wilson, Ark. Completed 74.8 total miles over three days.
