Solar Car Challenge

The Palmdale High School Solar Falcon Race Team Helios Falcon sits behind the trailer in El Paso, Texas, after coordinators of the 2023 Solar Car Challenge ended the race on Wednesday after three days of racing due to health concerns.

 Photo courtesy of Matthew Henzie

Coordinators of the 2023 Solar Car Challenge ended the race on Wednesday after three days of racing for health reasons due to 14 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team “is completely healthy and safe,” adviser Matthew Henzie wrote in a text message. As of Tuesday night the team has all tested negative for COVID.

