The case numbers keep climbing, in the Antelope Valley and elsewhere, as the Omicron variant-led surge in COVID-19 continues.
Antelope Valley Hospital reported 106 patients with COVID-19, as of Wednesday, a 30% increase from the prior week.
This is the largest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by the hospital since a peak in December and January 2021, when the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse set up a 54-bed field hospital in tents in the hospital parking lot to handle the crush of patients at a time when COVID-19 vaccines were not yet widely available.
At that time, patients with COVID-19 at Antelope Valley Hospital numbered between 100 and just over 150.
As of Wednesday, of the hospital’s 106 patients with COVID-19, 77 were unvaccinated, or 72.6%.
The ICU held 12 patients, with seven of those unvaccinated, or 58.3%, while eight were on ventilation, all but one unvaccinated, the hospital reported.
A week ago, the hospital reported 81 patients with COVID-19, 72% of whom were unvaccinated. Likewise, of the 11 patients in the ICU with the virus, eight were unvaccinated, or 72%. All seven patients on ventilation at that time were unvaccinated.
The number of patients with COVID-19 at Antelope Valley Hospital has quadrupled in the past month, with the hospital reporting 25 such patients on Dec. 22.
“The virus is still raging; everyone needs to keep their masks on,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in presenting the hospital report online.
The City of Lancaster announced, on Thursday, extended hours for the COVID-19 testing site at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
Testing is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day, without an appointment.
Testing at the site is free, with results available via email in 24 to 36 hours.
Advance registration is encouraged, at http://inspirediagnostics.com/lancaster/
Those who register in advance will be given a QR code, allowing them to skip the registration line at the testing site.
The advance registration is applicable for all future testing at the site, as well.
CoVid Omicron is a gift...it will you "Acquired Immunity" with a very low mortality rate. Which is 21x's better than the jab. Big Pharma's profit margins would disagree...buts Let's face it, the vaccine(s) does not work....I had CoVid Delta 16 months ago..slight fever for 3 days and no taste or smell whatsoever for 12 days...I have never worn a mask, and I am still posting comments as you can see. You can see Omicron as a gift...or you can hide under your bed "Forever", because CoVid will be with us.... "Forever".
