The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed nine new deaths and 516 new cases of COVID-19 through Monday — the most recent information available by press time, Tuesday.
The lower number of deaths and cases may reflect reporting delays over the weekend. To date, LA County Department of Public Health identified 1,214,683 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County and a total of 22,806 deaths.
The number of deaths and positive COVID-19 cases has also decreased in the Antelope Valley.
The total number of positive cases in the Antelope Valley was 52,886, the total number of deaths was 653 through Monday, according to the Department of Public Health.
This time last year, the Antelope Valley had six positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Through the first 21 days of March, the Valley reported 1,039 new positive COVID-19 cases, according to LA County Department of Public Health.
That is a significant decrease from December and the first half of January, when the daily numbers routinely ran into the 500s, 600s and 700s. There were 843 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the Antelope Valley on Dec. 23, the peak one-day jump, according to Antelope Valley Press records.
The City of Palmdale has 24,056 positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday. On Nov. 30, Palmdale’s count was 7,753 cases, on Dec. 31 it was 15,259 cases, on Jan. 31 it was 22,196 cases and on Feb. 28 it was 23,642. Palmdale has 297 COVID-19 deaths as of Monday.
The City of Lancaster, as of Monday, had 21,507 positive COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths, including cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks.
On Nov. 30, Lancaster’s count was 6,436 cases, on Dec. 31 it was 13,721, on Jan. 31 it was 19,557 and on Feb. 28 it was 21,068.
As of Monday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 24,056 cases and 297 deaths
• Lancaster: 21,507 cases and 260 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks)
• Lake Los Angeles: 1,536 cases and 18 deaths
• Quartz Hill: 1,160 cases and 20 deaths
• Sun Village: 927 cases and 10 deaths
• Littlerock: 530 cases and seven deaths
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 520 cases and nine deaths
• Acton: 458 cases and seven deaths
• Agua Dulce: 264 cases and three deaths
• Pearblossom/Llano: 115 cases and one death
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 113 cases and one death
• Leona Valley: 110 cases and one death
• Elizabeth Lake: 75 cases and one death
• Lake Hughes: 41 cases and one death
• Llano: 37 cases and one death
