LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District closed the Eastside High School campus through Friday, after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The cases appear to be unrelated and the exposure reportedly occurred off campus, according to a notice sent to families and staff Monday afternoon.
There will be no public or employee access to the campus during the four-day closure, which began Tuesday. Enhanced cleaning of the school will take place during the closure, the district said.
Although the campus was already closed to in-person learning, there were small groups of special education students on campus.
“The safety and security of our students and staff continue to be at the forefront of all decisions,” a statement released by the district said. “The District’s decision to temporarily close the EHS campus was out of an abundance of caution based upon the identified positive cases, combined with the rising case rate in our county.”
Meal service will not be provided on the campus during the temporary closure. A full list of serving locations is available at avfood.org. Students are able to receive meals from any district site.
“Providing the opportunity for our students to safely learn in-person is a priority for our District,” the statement said. “The Department of Public Health recently visited each of our schools offering limited in-person learning and confirmed our compliance with the Reopening Schools Protocol. We are immensely proud of the work our employees are doing to ensure the safety and cleanliness of our campuses.”
