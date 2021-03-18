LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Senior Center will host a COVID 19 vaccination clinic on Monday for people age 65 and older.
Appointments are available for vaccinations starting at noon Monday at the center, 777 West Jackman St.
Seniors must call the senior center at 661 726-4400 by today to make an appointment.
Vaccinations are free. People should bring identification and insurance information, if they have them.
Vaccinations will be administered by staff of Curative Inc. in cooperation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.
