LOS ANGELES — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, on Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize.
The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed to be an undercount of actual COVID activity in the county, since many residents use at-home tests without reporting the results and many others don’t test at all.
The county Department of Public Health reported 10 new virus-related deaths, on Monday, giving the county an overall death toll of 34,251.
According to state figures, there were 1,270 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, as of Tuesday, up from 1,205 reported, on Saturday. Of those patients, 151 were being treated in intensive care units, up from 123, on Saturday.
The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 13.5%, as of Tuesday, up from 12.6%, a week ago.
County health officials are keeping a close watch on COVID-related hospitalization numbers, warning that continued increases could lead to another indoor mask-wearing mandate in public spaces.
The county has already moved into the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “medium” virus activity level, after weeks in the “low” category. The county could move into the “high” category, as early as this week, if the weekly rate of new infections reaches 200 per 100,000 residents. As of last Thursday, that rate was 185 per 100,000 residents, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, last week.
(1) comment
I know recent data (and Birx's book) seem to indicate the CDC is a POS. Seems the CDC just pulls numbers out of its behind. Data is showing those who got the CoVid vaccine now have a lowered immune system....Are you willing to bet your life on a "Untested" vaccine...10 years = a semi adequate time frame, and would qualify as "Tested" Big Pharma has nothing to lose...you cannot sue the weasels if the CoVid Vax kills you (they are exempt from lawsuits)....Thanks Joe Biden (Pedo Pete). The sky is Falling...take the Jab...Sheeple ;) ...and then Mask Up and Kneel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.