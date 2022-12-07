LOS ANGELES — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, on Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize.

The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed to be an undercount of actual COVID activity in the county, since many residents use at-home tests without reporting the results and many others don’t test at all.

Jimzan 2.0
