Health insurance premiums on Covered California will increase an average of 9.6% next year. But state officials say most people will avoid price hikes because of government assistance programs.

SACRAMENTO — Monthly health insurance premiums for roughly 1.7 million people in California will go up an average of 9.6% next year — the largest increase in five years — but state officials said many consumers won’t feel those hikes because taxpayers will pay for them.

The federal Affordable Care Act lets people who don’t get health insurance from their job buy coverage from a marketplace. Most states let the federal government run their marketplaces for them. But California runs its own marketplace called Covered California.

