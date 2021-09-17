SACRAMENTO — The director of Covered California said Thursday he will step down early next year, prompting a national search for a new leader of the nation’s largest state-based health insurance marketplace.
Peter Lee has been Covered California’s only executive director in its nine-year history, launching the marketplace in 2012 at a time when the Affordable Care Act was a polarizing force in US politics.
During his tenure, Covered California dramatically expanded the number of people eligible for discounts in their monthly health insurance premiums. A record high 1.6 million people in the state with a population of about 40 million people now buy their health insurance through Covered California. That helped to reduce the state’s uninsured rate to 7.7% in 2019 from 18.5% in 2010, according to the US Census Bureau.
