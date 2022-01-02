LOS ANGELES — The general public and attorneys are being advised to rely on remote courtroom appearance technology and virtual service options when Los Angeles County courts reopen, Monday.
Los Angeles Superior Court Presiding Judge Eric Taylor strongly urged people to take extra precautions as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
On Thursday, Taylor encouraged those seeking court services to schedule appointments and use the available online options. And he asked people who must come to courthouses in person to not bring unnecessary companions.
Taylor also reminded the public that anyone experiencing symptoms, who has been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus to not enter any courthouses.
The presiding judge advised everyone not to eat or drink in courthouse hallways and asked attorneys and litigants not to meet or confer unnecessarily in hallways.
All persons — regardless of vaccination status — are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while in a courthouse.
