California Supreme Court

LOS ANGELES — The California Supreme Court refused, Wednesday, to review the case of a young man convicted of second-degree murder for a crash that killed three people at a Lancaster intersection.

Davion Murphy, now 23, was convicted, in March 2020, of three counts of second-degree murder stemming from the Jan. 11, 2018, collision at the corner of Avenue J-8 and Challenger Way that killed Yovany Salazar Calzada, 23, Rocio Perez Lopez, 26, and Calzada’s grandmother, Virginia Martinez, 61.

