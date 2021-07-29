LOS ANGELES — The California Supreme Court declined Wednesday to review the case of former Enterprise Elementary School Principal Mary Noel Kruppe, who was convicted of second-degree murder for a deadly DUI crash in Palmdale.
Kruppe, now 38, is serving a 15-years-to-life state prison sentence for the Nov. 15, 2018, collision that killed 29-year-old Jessica Ordaz of Lancaster.
In a ruling in May, a three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense’s contention that there was insufficient evidence that Kruppe had the subjective knowledge that she engaged in conduct that was dangerous to human life.
Kruppe, the principal of Enterprise Elementary in Lancaster at the time, veered left into oncoming traffic while driving south on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P, and her 2014 Jeep Wrangler collided head-on with a 2010 Mazda driven by Ordaz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kruppe was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
The appellate court justices found that jurors “could reasonably have inferred that defendant did, in fact, possess the common knowledge of the hazards of driving while intoxicated.”
