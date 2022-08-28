Beltway Sniper-Resentence

Convicted sniper Lee Boyd Malvo enters a courtroom, in 2004, in the Spotsylvania Circuit Court in Spotsylvania, Va.

 Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of US Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole

In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it’s very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.

