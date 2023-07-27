LOS ANGELES — The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a Lancaster man convicted of the shooting death of an all-terrain vehicle enthusiast in the desert nearly a decade ago.

Arturo Lopez is serving a 45-years-to-life state prison sentence for the Feb. 23, 2014, murder of Steven Finson, 47, of Lancaster, who was found on the ground near his ATV after his wife reported him missing.

