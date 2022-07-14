LOS ANGELES — One day after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped its opposition to the release of grand jury transcripts of a former prosecutor’s testimony in the criminal case against film director Roman Polanski, a state appeals court, Wednesday, ordered the documents to be unsealed.
District Attorney George Gascón announced, Tuesday, that he believes the transcripts should be released in the case against Polanski, who fled from the United States, in the late 1970s, during an unlawful sexual intercourse case involving a 13-year-old girl.
“This case has been described by the courts as ‘one of the longest-running sagas in California criminal justice history,’ ” the county’s top prosecutor said in a statement. “For years, this office has fought the release of information that the victim and public have a right to know.”
Gascón said his office has “determined it to be in the interest of justice to agree to the unsealing of these transcripts” of former Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson’s closed-door testimony based on “careful consideration of the victim’s wishes, the unique and extraordinary circumstances that led to his conditional exam and my commitment to transparency and accountability for all in the justice system.”
In a ruling, Wednesday, ordering the release of the transcripts, the state 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled “there is no factual or legal basis for the conditional deposition transcript to remain sealed.”
