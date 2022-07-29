SACRAMENTO — The California Supreme Court, on Thursday, upheld the conviction and death penalty for one of two men implicated in at least 11 notorious horrific torture-slayings, in the mid-1980s, in which the duo kept their victims hidden in a secret bunker in the Northern California woods.
Thirty-seven years later, authorities are still trying to identify the remains of some of their victims.
Charles Ng, now 61, was convicted, in 1999, of killing six men, three women and two baby boys, in 1984 and 1985. He was initially accused of 13 slayings — 12 in Calaveras County and one in San Francisco.
He and his criminal partner, Leonard Lake, committed a series of kidnappings in which they engaged in bondage and sadism ending in murder. They were initially suspected of killing up to 25 people.
“This is one of those stories that’s been passed down through time in this community,” said Calaveras County Lt. Greg Stark, whose father worked for the department at the time of the slayings. “There’s been wild estimates and there’s been conservative estimates, and honestly I don’t think anybody will ever know, due to how they were disposing of the bodies.”
Ng and Lake held their victims in a remote two-and-a-half-acre Sierra Nevada fenced compound about 150 miles east of San Francisco. It included a bunker with three rooms, two of them behind a hidden doorway. One hidden, locked room was furnished like a cell with a bed covered with a foam pad, a plastic bucket and a roll of toilet paper.
Lake killed himself with a cyanide capsule after police arrested him for shoplifting in San Francisco, in 1985, and were questioning him before any bodies were found.
The justices said in a detailed 181-page analysis of the case that Ng received a fair trial, including a change of venue from Calaveras County to Orange County because of pre-trial publicity.
It was one of California’s longest and most expensive trials at the time, costing millions of dollars, partly because the court said Ng repeatedly attempted to delay and disrupt his own trial. That included extended debates over whether he could represent himself and who would be his attorneys.
The justices unanimously also concluded that Ng was properly extradited after he fled to Canada, where he was arrested in Calgary, Alberta, in 1985, for shoplifting and wounding a store guard. He fought extradition, for six years before the Supreme Court of Canada ordered him returned.
The men incriminated themselves with videotapes of them tormenting bound, terrified women they used as sex slaves before their murders.
Jurors were shown a tape of one woman pleading in vain for the men to spare her husband and baby as Ng cut off her shirt and bra with a knife in front of the camera.
Investigators also discovered piles of charred bones, blood-stained tools, shallow graves and a 250-page diary kept by Lake.
