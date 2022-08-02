SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Supreme Court, on Monday, certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in US immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy.

The two-word docket entry read “judgment issued” to record that justices voted 5-4 in a ruling issued, June 30, that the administration could scrap the “Remain in Mexico” policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to be reinstated, in December.

