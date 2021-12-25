PALMDALE — The city’s oldest park will get a complete makeover, thanks to a $4.15 million grant from the state.
Melville J. Courson Park, at Avenue Q-12 and 10th Street East, was among 112 in the state, and two in the Valley, to receive funds from Proposition 68, a $4 billion bond measure for parks approved by voters, in June 2018.
“This is one of our oldest parks and this grant will complete a renovation which started with the new Courson pool and splash pad. Once it is complete, the entire park will be completely new,” Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Eric Dombrowski said.
The makeover will include extensive renovations, including construction of a new bandstand/stage, challenge course, fitness zone, plaza/gathering space, walk and running paths with exercise stations, a shaded group picnic pavilion, an additional playground for ages five to 12 and a therapeutic/meditation garden.
Public art, including a mural and other opportunities, is included, along with restrooms and improvements to walkways, picnic areas, fencing, landscape and lighting. The parking lot will also be renovated.
The entry along 10th Street East and elsewhere throughout the park will feature drought-tolerant landscaping.
The makeover was developed with extensive public input through a series of community meetings and online surveys, along with the aid of architect firm Withers and Sangren.
“Residents participated in online community meetings and were provided a ‘clean slate’ to help us design the park,” Dombrowski said. “Their input directly impacted the chosen features, park design and overall feel of the park.”
Named for Melville Courson, the city’s first unofficial mayor, the park and its pool were built by Los Angeles County, in 1949, 13 years before Palmdale was made a city.
In more recent years, the park has been the focus of community beautification efforts, along with the city’s work to redo the pool and add a splash pad.
Prior to the pandemic, the park was the site for family-friendly “Sunday in the Park” events, with music and other activities to promote community and camaraderie.
With the grant awarded, work can proceed on the final design, which is expected to begin in April and run through December 2022.
Construction permitting and approval is expected in the December 2022 to February 2023 timeframe, with bidding and contract awards to follow by May 2023.
Construction is scheduled for July 2023 to April 2024, according to Deputy Director of Public Works Lynn Glidden.
