SAN LUIS OBISPO — A California couple and their dog who were all found dead in a creek bed, last week, were likely hit by a speeding car and police have interviewed the driver, authorities said.
The bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were discovered under dense brush in San Luis Obispo, on Nov. 22, after officials received a report of a dead dog in the area, according to the city’s police department.
A day earlier, police responded when a car crashed after striking a curb and then hitting a street sign and the abutment of a bridge, officials said, Tuesday.
“The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed,” said a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Police now believe that Chachere and Besser were walking their dog when they were hit by the car before it crashed along a sharp turn in the road.
