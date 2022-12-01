SAN LUIS OBISPO — A California couple and their dog who were all found dead in a creek bed, last week, were likely hit by a speeding car and police have interviewed the driver, authorities said.

The bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were discovered under dense brush in San Luis Obispo, on Nov. 22, after officials received a report of a dead dog in the area, according to the city’s police department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.