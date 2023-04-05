LOS ANGELES — A judge has dismissed half of the four claims in a lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County by a retired fire captain, who says he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie M. Bowick heard arguments on Monday, regarding the county’s motion to dismiss all of plaintiff Brian Jordan’s suit. She briefly took the case under submission and ruled later in the day, dismissing Jordan’s causes of action for violation of the Government Claims Act, finding that it was time-barred.
Bowick also tossed Jordan’s claim for specific performance, which the judge noted is a remedy for breach of contract. She also said Jordan was not seeking to include specific performance in an amended complaint.
The judge ruled that Jordan’s other two causes of action, for retaliation and violation of the state Labor Code, will need to be shored up for them to remain part of the suit. She gave Jordan 10 days to file an amended complaint.
Bowick is scheduled to hear arguments June 28 on Jordan’s motion to add a new retaliation claim that alleges he suffered a backlash for filing the lawsuit.
The 56-year-old Jordan was called to the stand last summer in trial of the suit brought by Vanessa Bryant and Irvine financial advisor Christopher Chester. Jordan had been dismissed as a defendant in the Chester civil litigation in August 2021.
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and Chester’s wife, Sarah, and 13-year-old daughter, Payton, were among the nine people killed in the crash. The federal suit alleged that the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights were violated by the alleged taking and sharing of gruesome photos of the scene by deputies and Fire Department members.
In his suit, Jordan maintains he took images of the Jan. 26, 2020, crash site in Calabasas after being ordered to do so, then ended up being sued and forced to pay for attorneys’ fees and costs to defend himself in the ensuing civil litigation. He seeks nearly $60,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs, plus other damages.
