LOS ANGELES — A judge has dismissed half of the four claims in a lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County by a retired fire captain, who says he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie M. Bowick heard arguments on Monday, regarding the county’s motion to dismiss all of plaintiff Brian Jordan’s suit. She briefly took the case under submission and ruled later in the day, dismissing Jordan’s causes of action for violation of the Government Claims Act, finding that it was time-barred.

