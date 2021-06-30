With vaccination rates dropping, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is looking for businesses and nonprofit organizations that might be interested in partnering with the department to host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
A number of churches, organizations and businesses have already hosted one-day vaccine clinics in the Antelope Valley. The county is interested in working with local hosts to increase the number of vaccinated people.
As of June 25, about 57% of residents in the city of Palmdale have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The vaccination rate for the city of Lancaster is about 49%, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Vaccination rates for the unincorporated areas of the Antelope Valley range from 25% in Lake Hughes to 59% in High Vista.
Hosting a vaccine clinic is free. Areas with the lowest vaccination rates are being prioritized for first scheduling.
To bring a mobile vaccination team to a site, a minimum of 10 participants must sign up for a vaccination. The vaccine clinic may be held indoors or outdoors, depending on the site.
Organizations are expected to provide participants, as well as ample space to accommodate a mobile vaccine team and tables and chairs for registration and vaccination. An observation area for those who have received the vaccine is also required.
Anyone over the age of 12 is able to be vaccinated by the mobile vaccine teams. However, minors must provide a consent form signed by a parent/guardian in order to receive the shot.
For details, visit tinyurl.com/58w4db68
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer released statistics showing that between Dec. 7 and June 7, 99.6% of all new COVID infections in the county involved people who were not vaccinated. Of the people who were hospitalized due to the virus in that time period, 98.7% were unvaccinated. And among those who died, 99.8% were unvaccinated.
To sign up to host a clinic, visit https://tinyurl.com/y8w4cvhz to fill out an interest form.
