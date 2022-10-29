PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees, through Tuesday, in recognition of National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.
Adoption includes a microchip, spay/neuter and vaccinations. Additional fees may apply.
Since 1981, the American Humane has celebrated “Adopt-a-Dog Month” each October in an effort to help the estimated three to four million animals waiting in shelters, every year, get the loving, forever homes that they deserve, according to the group’s website.
The regular adoption fees for LA County animal care centers are $50 for an animal that has been in the county’s care for 10 or fewer days, and $30 for an animal that has been in the county’s care for more than 10 days, according to the department’s website.
In addition to the adoption fee, the sterilization fee for a dog is $50 and $40 for a cat. The microchip fee is $15 (includes national registration). Additional charges may include fees for licensing (for those living within the county’s service areas) or pain medication (dependent on whether the animal needed to be spayed/neutered).
(1) comment
"""National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month""".... Then waive the fee's for a month ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.