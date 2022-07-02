LOS ANGELES — Amid rising transmission and elevated hospitalization numbers, Los Angeles County’s health director urged caution, Friday, against the spread of COVID-19, over the holiday weekend, when many people are likely to attend parties or large gatherings.
“Given the rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations, and the increased circulation of the more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, it is extra important to take steps that reduce the risk of transmission especially over the long holiday weekend,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “This helps us protect ourselves, our families, and our community.
“… Please be sure to remind friends and family to stay home and skip the celebration if they feel sick or have tested positive,” she said. “It is also a great idea for everyone to test themselves before getting together, ideally on the day of the gathering. It is always best to celebrate outdoors, and if people come indoors for part of the gathering, wearing a mask is advisable, particularly if there are individuals at high risk of severe illness should they become infected.”
On Thursday, Ferrer reported a sudden uptick in the pace of COVID-positive people being hospitalized in the county, with the average daily rate reaching 8.1 per 100,000 residents, up from 6.6 earlier this week.
If the county reaches 10 new daily admissions per 100,000 residents, it will move into the “high” virus activity category as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the county stays in the “high” category for two consecutive weeks, it will reimpose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.
