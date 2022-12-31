LOS ANGELES — With New Year’s Eve at hand and holiday parties on tap, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Friday, trumpeted “three simple steps” to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.
“Testing before gathering, masking while indoors or in very crowded outdoor spaces, and staying home when sick” can combat transmission, health officials said, Friday, a day on which the county announced 3,410 new positive COVID-19 cases, along with 28 additional virus-related deaths and a total of 1,249 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in the county.
