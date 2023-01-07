LOS ANGELES — With children going back to school and many employees heading back to work after the holidays, Los Angeles County health officials, Friday, urged people to test for COVID-19 before returning to workplaces or campuses, and to wear a mask for 10 days to help prevent virus spread.
County health officials pointed to the rising influence of a new virus strain known as XBB.1.5, which is believed to be responsible for 40% of new cases nationally and 9% in California. The rising trend is expected to be reflected soon among Los Angeles County cases, officials said.
“With XBB.1.5 rising across the country, I want to be aware that very soon we could see the new strain become more dominant here in LA County,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “I hope everyone will take action to help minimize the impact, especially knowing it will be felt most by those vulnerable to severe illness. Every day, I see examples of how people in LA County care for others and this is one more way to do so. We have learned a lot over the past few years and it is important that we all put the knowledge to use to help protect our community.”
Health officials noted that people should especially take precautions following holiday gatherings that may have led to transmission of the virus, and could be exacerbated when residents return to crowded workplaces or schools.
“It can take up to 10 days for a person who has COVID-19 to test positive or display symptoms of infection,” according to the county Department of Public Health. “To limit the post-holiday spread of infection, county residents should test before going back to school or work and upon returning, wear a well-fitting, high-filtration mask indoors for at least 10 days, in addition to continuing to mask in indoor public spaces.
