LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate sunk to 4.5%, in September, down from a revised 5.2%, in August, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department.
The 4.5% rate was well below the 9.8% rate, in September 2021.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9%, in September, down from 4.1%, in August, and below the 7.5% rate, from September 2021. The 3.9% is tied with July as the lowest ever on record in a data series that dates back to 1976.
According to the EDD, the state has now regained 99.1% of the 2.75 million nonfarm jobs lost during March and April of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The education and health services sector led the way by adding about 15,000 positions.
While California added jobs at a healthy pace, in 2021 and 2022, as of September, the state’s economy had not yet recovered all the jobs that were lost during the onset of the pandemic, according an analysis released by Beacon Economics and the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development.
