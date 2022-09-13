LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County leaders announced, Monday, a lawsuit settlement agreement that commits hundreds of millions of dollars to expand outreach and supportive services for homeless residents, marking the potential end of two years of litigation over the crisis of people living on the streets.
The deal puts LA County, operator of the local public health system, in direct partnership with the city of Los Angeles, which has committed to sheltering thousands of homeless residents as part of its settlement in the lawsuit reached earlier this year.
The suit was brought, in 2020, by the LA Alliance for Human Rights, a coalition that includes businesses, residents, landlords, homeless people and others who allege that inaction by the city and county has created a dangerous environment.
The homeless population was once largely confined to downtown LA’s notorious Skid Row, but encampments have spread widely, including within sight of City Hall and the Hall of Administration, where the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meets.
Supervisor Holly Mitchell said the county will commit an estimated $236 million in new funding to address homelessness, through 2027, with an emphasis on expanding street outreach teams to make sure people who need help get it. That’s on top of more than $530 million in homelessness funding created by a sales tax approved by voters, in 2017.
Mitchell said the new money will also go toward a “comprehensive suite of services” for eligible residents of the 10,200 permanent housing units and 3,100 interim shelter beds that the city of LA has committed to build under its agreement. Services will include case management, medical and mental health support, benefits advocacy, family reunification, childcare and addiction treatment.
“I cannot underscore enough how this adds to our toolkit for stemming the tidal wave of people who are experiencing homelessness,” Mitchell said at a news conference with city and county officials.
