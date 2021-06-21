The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to explore the feasibility of a unit to address fire department workplace trauma or potential workplace trauma.
The supervisors’ motion follows the June 1 shooting death of Los Angeles County Firefighter Specialist Tory Carlon at Station 81 in Agua Dulce by a colleague.
“In consideration of the extraordinary event on June 1, 2021 at LA County Fire Station 81, we have identified an immediate need to identify and implement solutions to address the need for actionable Departmental solutions tailored for the Los Angeles County Fire Department,” the motion said.
Barger’s and Hahn’s motion instructs Fire Chief Daryl Osby to work with the county CEO and relevant department heads to explore the creation of a unit to develop enhanced proactive and reactive strategies to address workplace trauma or potential workplace trauma and report back within 60 days.
The report should include strategies to address workplace trauma or potential workplace trauma including revamping an internal peer support counselor program. The report should also evaluate the effectiveness of the Fire Department’s grievance and internal and external complaint process and provide recommendations wherein personnel feel comfortable in voicing concerns regarding investigations, managers, supervisors, peer-to-peer and receiving timely feedback, according to the motion.
The report should also include a plan to offer Department-funded mental health visits to employees and their immediate families with vetted culturally competent clinicians.
