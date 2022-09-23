LOS ANGELES — With COVID-19 transmission falling, face masks will no longer be required on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles in Los Angeles County starting, today, nor will they be mandated at airports and other transportation hubs.
Los Angeles County was the only jurisdiction in the state still requiring the mass-transit masks. Beginning, today, face coverings will only be “strongly recommended” on transit vehicles and hubs.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said transit masks will remain only “strongly recommended” as long as the county stays in the federal government’s “low” COVID activity level and the weekly infection rate remains below 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.
If the rate rises above 100 new infections per 100,000 residents, the masks will again be mandated on transit vehicles.
The change to the transit masking rule will coincide with today’s overall easing of mask rules in the state and county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.