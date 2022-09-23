LOS ANGELES — With COVID-19 transmission falling, face masks will no longer be required on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles in Los Angeles County starting, today, nor will they be mandated at airports and other transportation hubs.

Los Angeles County was the only jurisdiction in the state still requiring the mass-transit masks. Beginning, today, face coverings will only be “strongly recommended” on transit vehicles and hubs.

