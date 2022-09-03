LAKE LOS ANGELES — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted, Sept. 14, by Los Angeles County at Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P.
LAKE LOS ANGELES — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted, Sept. 14, by Los Angeles County at Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P.
Groceries will be distributed 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 14, in the park’s parking lot.
There are no eligibility restrictions or reservations required; the groceries are available to everyone.
Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m.
Recipients will stay in their vehicles while the groceries are loaded by workers and are asked to wear facemasks.
The groceries will be provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.
The boxes of groceries will contain meat, cheese, pasta, canned goods and fruit or vegetables.
This will be Los Angeles County’s 10th grocery distribution in the Antelope Valley in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Grocery distribution events were held, in 2020, in Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Quartz Hill, east Lancaster and Pearblossom; last year, at Antelope Valley College and twice at the University of Antelope Valley’s Pioneer Event Center; and, in June, at Sorensen Park.
Signs will be posted directing motorists to the pickup area.
To enter the pickup line, motorists turn west from 170th Street East onto Avenue P.
