LOS ANGELES — A week before the Nov. 8 election, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, Tuesday, to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law.

“We will continue to do whatever we can to secure this right,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who co-wrote the motion with Supervisor Janice Hahn.

