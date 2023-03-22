LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors  moved forward Tuesday with a “Global Plan” for the placement and care of juvenile detainees, while also calling for a reduction in the number of juveniles in county custody and preparing for an influx of detainees from soon-to-close state facilities.

Many of the county’s juvenile detention facilities are in partial disuse, and nine are completely out of service. The current total number of inmates is 519.

