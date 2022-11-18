Coronavirus logo

LOS ANGELES — With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County, on Thursday, returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings.

The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

Wow Florida did "NOT" play the "Mask-Dictator" game...and they came out "Strong" (economic wise) during and after the pandemic. Big Pharma "Never" wants CoVid to end...and they love the useful idiots (aka Cowards) that help promote their B.S. agenda. CoVid is here to stay..deal with it or....self terminate. ;)

