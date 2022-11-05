LOS ANGELES — County Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George Gascón, Thursday, of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case in an effort to impact the outcome of Villanueva’s re-election bid, and to derail the recent effort to recall Gascón.

But the District Attorney’s Office issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and saying “many lies” were told during Villanueva’s downtown Los Angeles news conference, on Thursday.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Alex Villanueva ROCKS !!...Gascon is a POS (IMHO) and a weasel....try and prove me wrong.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.