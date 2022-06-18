LOS ANGELES — With final federal approval expected as early as today, Los Angeles health officials prepared, Friday, to begin offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses to children younger than age five.
According to the county Department of Public Health, the county is prepared to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine doses, as early as Tuesday, assuming the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives the final OK to the shots, as anticipated.
Shots will be available for children as young as six months old.
County health officials noted that young children are considered at lower risk of becoming severely ill or dying from COVID, but they said the risk is higher among unvaccinated children. They also contend that unvaccinated children are at higher risk of developing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.
According to the county, over the past three months, unvaccinated children aged 12-17 were nearly four times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than vaccinated children. Among vaccine-eligible children in the county who contracted confirmed cases of MIS-C in the county, 65% were unvaccinated, according to the county.
“As we have seen with adults, children can experience short and long- term health problems from COVID-19,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Vaccinations are a proven safety measure that protect your entire family, including now your youngest children, from severe illness and death from COVID. The development and approval of the vaccines for children under age five have gone through a rigorous evaluation and approval process as with all other routine childhood vaccines.
“As we make plans to gather with family and to enjoy the summer and upcoming holidays, now is the time to make sure that all our children are fully vaccinated. Vaccinated children and adults add an essential layer of protection for the entire community, especially with the proliferation of new, highly infectious variants.”
The county reported another 5,122 COVID infections, on Friday, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,057,004. Another five virus-related deaths were also reported, lifting the overall death toll to 32,250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.