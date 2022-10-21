LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is reporting a continued reduction in Coronavirus transmission, logging its eighth consecutive week in the “low” community transmission level, officials said, Thursday.
Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county could move from the “substantial” to “moderate” transmission levels in the coming days.
The county logged a daily average of just under 920 cases of COVID-19 last week, a slight decrease over the average of about 950 the previous week.
Ferrer also said the number of new outbreaks in K-12 classrooms fell from 11 last week to seven this week, and continues to be of low concern.
The number of new outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities rose from seven last week to 13 and is now at medium concern level, but Ferrer noted that one positive case among a resident at a SNF is considered an outbreak.
Deaths linked to the virus averaged about 10 to 12 per day, this week and last week, Ferrer said. Health officials have noted that the majority of COVID fatalities involve elderly people and those with underlying health conditions, including heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.
Monitoring of viral concentration in wastewater showed a concentration of about 21%, for the second straight week, placing that metric in the low concern category. Ferrer said a concentration above 30% would be a medium concern, and a number above 60% would be a high concern.
Ferrer added that Omicron BA.5 continues to be the most dominant subvariant of the virus, but “it appears to be gradually accounting for fewer sequenced specimens, indicating that other variants could become more dominant in the future.”
BA.5 accounted for 88% of sequenced cases for the week ending Oct. 1, compared with 91% the prior week and 93% a few weeks before that.
“These changes are small, but they could indicate the beginning of a growth advantage by some of the other strains,” including BA.4.6, which increased to almost 6% of sequenced cases in the most recent data, Ferrer said.
(1) comment
CoVid is yesterday's news. The Political Scum realizes it would hurt them to play "Lock-Down" Dictators...when the elections are so close.
