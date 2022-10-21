Coronavirus logo

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is reporting a continued reduction in Coronavirus transmission, logging its eighth consecutive week in the “low” community transmission level, officials said, Thursday.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county could move from the “substantial” to “moderate” transmission levels in the coming days.

Jimzan 2.0
CoVid is yesterday's news. The Political Scum realizes it would hurt them to play "Lock-Down" Dictators...when the elections are so close.

